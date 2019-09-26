2.8 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 26, 2019
Energy think tank accuses Conservatives of misusing their research in ad

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — A British Columbia think tank is asking the Conservatives to either stop running their new anti-carbon tax ad or remove the reference to Clean Energy Canada’s research.

Dan Woynillowicz, policy director for Clean Energy Canada, says Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s new ad is misrepresenting research done by the Simon Fraser University think tank.

The ad launched earlier this week and claims that Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s national carbon price and planned new emissions standards for fuels like gasoline will add 31 cents a litre to the cost of gas.

Five cents of that is attributed to the clean fuel standard, which the ad sources to research done by Clean Energy Canada.

Woynillowicz however said the five cents wouldn’t possibly be reality until 2030 — which the ad does not make clear — and the Conservatives are cherry-picking that number out of the whole picture, which says as that cost goes up, other measures bring costs down.

Conservative campaign spokesman Simon Jeffries defended the ad saying if Trudeau is re-elected $2 a litre gasoline “will be right around the corner.”

The Canadian Press

