Fall Food Drive at Save-On-Foods for the Salvation Army Food Bank

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Save-On-Foods is throwing together a Fall Food Drive for the Salvation Army Food Bank.

Due to low non-perishable donations at the Food Bank, Save-On-Foods wants to help fill the shelves by selling ready-to-purchase bags at the cashier’s tills.

The pre-made packages were put together using a list provided by the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army will have volunteers and a Red Kettle on-site from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm. Cameron Eggie, Executive Director of the Salvation Army shares the Food Bank is fortunate to receive many perishable donations, yet the dry goods are low this season.

Financial donations can also be made to the Food Bank during the food drive for the purchase of butchered meat.