Thursday, September 19, 2019
The RCMP have part of 98 street closed between 100 street and 102 street - Submitted
Suspect turns himself in after fatal hit and run

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 7:00 pm the RCMP received a report that a vehicle had struck two pedestrians in the 10100 block of 98th Ave, then fled the scene.

The RCMP report all on-duty officers including the Crime Reduction Unit and Drug Section members flooded the scene along with two RCMP Collision Reconstructionists.

EMS immediately attended and confirmed the two adults (26-year-old man, 31-year-old woman), were pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the RCMP, shortly after 10:00 pm the suspect believed to be involved in this incident surrendered himself and the suspect vehicle has been seized.

If anyone who may have witnessed this incident but have not yet spoken with RCMP, call 250-787-8100.

Names of the deceased (both residents of Fort St. John) will not be released by the RCMP and no further information supplied to protect the integrity of the investigation.

