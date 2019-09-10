10.6 C
Federal Election to start Wednesday

Avatar Adam Reaburn

OTTAWA, O.N. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will officially start 2019 Federal Election on Wednesday.

According to CTV News, Trudeau will visit the Governor-General on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Eastern and official request for Parliament to be dissolved and start the next election.

Election day will be October 21, 2019.

In Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies, incumbent MP and Conservative Bob Zimmer will be running for re-election. At this point, there are only two other candidates running in our riding. That includes the Peoples Party of Canada candidate Ron Valliant and Green Party, candidate Catharine Kendall. The NDP and Liberals have yet to announce candidates for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies.

Here is the current seat breakdown from CTV News as of September 10, 2019. A party needs 170 seats for a majority government.

Liberal: 177
Conservative: 95
NDP: 39
Bloc Québécois: 10
Independent: 8
Green Party: 2
Co-operative Commonwealth Federation: 1
People’s Party: 1

Adam Reaburn
Previous articleMLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Making life more “affordable”?
Next articleAmnesty ‘deeply concerned’ about Alberta’s plans to fight oil industry foes

