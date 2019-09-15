2.3 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, September 15, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Federal leaders scatter across country as campaign ramps up in earnest
Election

Federal leaders scatter across country as campaign ramps up in earnest

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Federal party leaders have scattered across the country today as the election campaign starts to ramp up in earnest.

Today was the legal deadline for Justin Trudeau to ask the Governor General to dissolve Parliament and call the election, but the Liberal leader got the jump on that by starting the campaign last Wednesday.

The first six days were marked by numerous candidates across the partisan spectrum turfed from their rosters or forced to apologize for past homophobic and racist remarks.

The Liberals were also haunted by the re-emergence of the SNC-Lavalin scandal and questions about the RCMP investigation running up against issues of cabinet confidence, while Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer found himself again needing to address his socially conservative views.

And the NDP found themselves constantly facing questions about whether they were ready to run at all, considering they had yet to nominate dozens of candidates.

Today, all three main parties hope to regain some solid footing with the Liberals in and around Toronto, the Conservatives in B.C. and the NDP in Quebec.

 

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleVancouver mayor calls on federal leaders to act on overdose crisis

RECENT STORIES

Election

Vancouver mayor calls on federal leaders to act on overdose crisis

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER — The mayor of Vancouver says the city that opened North America's first supervised injection site following a...
Read more
Election

The longer road to balance: parties in no rush to eliminate budgetary deficits

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — Canada's election campaign is barely underway and, fiscally speaking, it's already unlike any in recent history: none of the major political parties is...
Read more
Election

Scheer intends to ratify the new NAFTA despite saying Trudeau gave everything to Trump

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he will still ratify the new North American free trade deal if...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Huskies win game one of Exhibition Series over Cold Lake Junior...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were host to the Cold Lake Junior B Ice in the first game of...

Where the party leaders are Sunday

Promise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail

Police blocking Red Creek road

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.