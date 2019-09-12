11.1 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 12, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election...
Election

Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — With that new-campaign-bus smell still fresh, federal party leaders are heading out for Day 2 of the 43rd general election.

The excitement had been palpable Wednesday with all parties eager to get going on convincing Canadians their path is the right one to choose come the Oct. 21 vote.

And all framed the campaign as one that will feature both direct promises to help Canadians, but also be about bigger picture issues.

“Canadians have an important choice to make — will we go back to the failed policies of the past or will we continue to move forward?” Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said.

Trudeau is to continue campaigning in British Columbia this morning, where there is a four-way fight among the major parties.

First, he will be in Victoria for an announcement before heading to Kamloops for an event with Terry Lake, the Liberal candidate for the riding.

Later in the day, he is expected to take part in a rally in Edmonton, which has two Liberal MPs.  

While he picked “Choose Forward” as his campaign slogan, Trudeau began it forced to look back on a past controversy, the SNC-Lavalin affair. It was given fresh life by a Globe and Mail report that the RCMP’s inquiries into potential obstruction of justice have been limited by the shroud of cabinet confidences.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is campaigning under the banner of it being “Time for You to Get Ahead” but despite the scandals plaguing the Liberals, his party can’t seem to get ahead of them in the polls just yet.

He was not fazed by that on Wednesday.

“This whole scandal isn’t about moving poll numbers. This is about showing to Canadians that Justin Trudeau has lost the moral authority to govern,” he said.

Scheer will seek to move the dial later today. He is to appear at the first of several planned leaders’ debates, this one hosted by Maclean’s and Citytv in Toronto.

Trudeau has declined to appear, leaving Scheer to face off against Green leader Elizabeth May and the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh.

Singh begins his day in his political birthplace of Brampton, Ont., a city just northwest of Toronto where he cut his teeth as a provincial politician and that’s now home to five federal ridings. He is to make an announcement alongside local NDP candidates.

Scheer has a brief morning stop at the Toronto office of a charity that supports families with children who have been diagnosed with serious illnesses. Both the New Democrat and Conservative leaders are to spend the rest of the day preparing for the debate.

May, who began her campaign Wednesday in Victoria, only has the debate on her public schedule.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleLightning knocks out power to over 125,000 customers in Northern B.C.
Next articleCanadian polarized, but social media use likely not the culprit: study

RECENT STORIES

Election

Canadian polarized, but social media use likely not the culprit: study

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — Social media might not be to blame for Canadians' ideological polarization, a new report on digital democracy...
Read more
Election

Liberal election plane damaged in Victoria after media bus drives under wing

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's election plane sustained some damage in Victoria after a media bus drove under...
Read more
Election

Where the party leaders are on Thursday

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Thursday, Sept. 12. All times are local. Will be updated...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

UPDATE – Over 125,000 customers without power in Northern B.C.

Adam Reaburn -
UPDATE as of 11 p.m. - Power has been restored in Fort St. John UPDATE as of 10:50 p.m. - There are now only 40,000...

Moose runs through School District office in Fort St. John

Special Olympics BC Registration September 16 at Fort Bowling Lanes

Spokesman: Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens dies at age 91

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.