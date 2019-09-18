Fifth and final round of the Ford Maintenance Race Series this weekend at mower Mayhem Oval

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Mower Mayhem Racing is gearing up for the fifth and final round of the Ford Maintenance Race Series which is taking place this weekend, September 21 and 22, at the Mower Mayhem Oval.

Classes include stock, junior stock, stock improved, pro-stock, and modified.

The event will feature tractor pulls, Outlaw Mini Sprints, and an oval race.

The previous race of the series took place on August 10.

Round five of the Ford Maintenance Race Series takes place this weekend, September 21 and 22, at the Mower Mayhem Oval on Johnson Road, south of Taylor.

Gates open at 12:00 p.m. with the first event starting at 1:00 p.m.

Admission is just $5.00 per person.

On-site parking and concessions will be available.

For more information, you can visit Mower Mayhem Racing’s Facebook page.