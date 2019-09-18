13.7 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Racing at the Mower Mayhem Oval. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home Sports Fifth and final round of the Ford Maintenance Race Series this weekend...
Sports

Fifth and final round of the Ford Maintenance Race Series this weekend at mower Mayhem Oval

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Mower Mayhem Racing is gearing up for the fifth and final round of the Ford Maintenance Race Series which is taking place this weekend, September 21 and 22, at the Mower Mayhem Oval.

Classes include stock, junior stock, stock improved, pro-stock, and modified.

The event will feature tractor pulls, Outlaw Mini Sprints, and an oval race.

The previous race of the series took place on August 10.

Round five of the Ford Maintenance Race Series takes place this weekend, September 21 and 22, at the Mower Mayhem Oval on Johnson Road, south of Taylor.

Gates open at 12:00 p.m. with the first event starting at 1:00 p.m.

Admission is just $5.00 per person.

On-site parking and concessions will be available.

For more information, you can visit Mower Mayhem Racing’s Facebook page.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleBC Hydro to start work this week on Highway 29 alignment
Next articleTrump bars California from setting stricter fuel standards

RECENT STORIES

Sports

More High School Rodeo Action scheduled for this weekend

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association will be holding another round of Rodeos...
Read more
Sports

Fort St. John Women’s Soccer League to hold AGM on September 25

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Women’s Soccer League will be holding an Annual General Meeting...
Read more
Sports

Fort St John Curling Club to hold early registration this Friday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This Friday, September 20, the Fort St. John Curling Club will be holding an...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Fifth and final round of the Ford Maintenance Race Series this...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Mower Mayhem Racing is gearing up for the fifth and final round of the Ford Maintenance Race Series which...

BC Hydro to start work this week on Highway 29 alignment

Claims of NDP Government not rebuilding Forest Industry ludicrous, says Parliamentary...

Two brothers plea guilty in Provincial Court relating to hunting matter...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.