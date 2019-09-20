13.2 C
News First private non-medical store starts renovations in FSJ
News

First private non-medical store starts renovations in FSJ

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Cannabis Corner has started renovations for its non-medical cannabis retail store.

Danny Lepine one of the three partners of Cannabis Corner shares, they received the provincial license last week.

The retail store is located at #2 – 10108 100 Street, in the location of the old Playtime Toys. The hours of operation will be 9:00 am to 11:00 pm, seven days per week.

“It has been a long-drawn-out process fraught with inequities but we finally can see some light at the end of the tunnel,” said Lepine.

The three partners Aaron Lepine, Darwin Lepine (better known in the community as Danny) and Lori Bahm are all longtime Fort St John residents. “We look forward to not only providing a safe and legal cannabis source but also to providing much-needed employment opportunities to local residents,” Lepine.

Lepine shares, they have been busy getting the store ready and the opening date will be announced soon.

With retailers already opening their doors in Pouce Coupe, Tumbler Ridge and Dawson Creek there has been much anticipation in Fort St. John to do the same.

Election News

Previous articleAfter blackface scandal, what’s next? Five things about the campaign to come
Next articleGreens propose carbon-free public transit as part of transportation strategy

