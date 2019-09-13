18.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 13, 2019
NewsRegional

Former Fort St John resident in custody following home invasion robbery in Prince George

Avatar Scott Brooks

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – A former Fort St. John resident is in custody and facing multiple charges following an early morning home invasion robbery of a senior citizen in Prince George.

According to Prince George RCMP, at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, a lone male suspect entered the patio door of an apartment in the downtown area of Prince George. The apartment was occupied by an elderly female who was asleep in her bed at the time.

Police say the suspect forced his way through the apartment, assaulting the victim in the process. A number of items including a small quantity of cash were taken when he fled a few minutes later.

The suspect was located a short distance away and was taken into custody.

37-year-old Phillip Christopher Wood, currently of Prince George, has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

• Break & enter to commit robbery
• Robbery
• Assault causing bodily harm
• Fail to comply with Undertaking

RCMP say the victim was transported to hospital by paramedics for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Wood is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Election News

