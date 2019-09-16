5 C
Fort St. John
Monday, September 16, 2019
Former Quebec Green leader, environmentalist Eric Ferland to run for federal NDP

Canadian Press Canadian Press

LONGUEUIL, Que. — The feud between federal New Democrats and Greens is taking a strange twist this morning in the Quebec riding of Longueuil-Saint-Hubert near Montreal, where NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is announcing that environmentalist Eric Ferland will be the party’s candidate.

Not only is Ferland a former leader of Quebec’s Green Party, but the incumbent in the riding is former NDP MP Pierre Nantel, who defected to the Greens.

The Greens and NDP have been locked in a fierce battle for third place in public-opinion polls as each seeks to attract progressive voters unhappy with the governing Liberals and worried about climate change.

New Democrats are clearly hoping Ferland will bolster their environmental credentials and convince Quebecers to support the party like they did in 2011, when voters handed the NDP under Jack Layton a majority of the province’s seats.

The NDP has struggled in Quebec since that high-water mark and there have been questions over whether Quebecers, the majority of whom support the province’s controversial ban on religious symbols, Bill 21, will vote for Singh.

Today’s campaign event follows a weekend tour of Quebec in which Singh promised the province new powers over immigration, the right to withdraw from federal programs with federal compensation and an expansion of its French language laws.

The Canadian Press

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
