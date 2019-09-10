Fort Nelson Events Society to receive funding to expand winter tourism industry

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Government of Canada has announced that it will be providing more than $11 million in funding to support 65 tourism projects across Western Canada.

Out of that $11 million in tourism funding, the Fort Nelson Events Society has been selected to receive up to $200,000 to expand the winter tourism industry in Fort Nelson and the Northern Rockies.

Earlier this year, in March, the Fort Nelson Events Society held their first annual Northern Lights Festival which encouraged residents and visitors to celebrate and experience the area with music and events that showcased the beauty and nature of Fort Nelson.

Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, says these investments will allow communities and businesses to attract more tourism year-round while supporting the local economy.

“These investments will enable communities and businesses in Western Canada to develop tourism products and experiences to attract more tourists year-round. This will help communities big-and-small reap the benefits of the global tourism boom to diversify their economies and create good jobs for middle-class families while showcasing Canada’s brand, centred on shared values of diversity and equality.”

The funding for tourism projects is being provided through the Canadian Experiences Fund.