Fort St. John Association for Community Living chosen as recipient at 100 Women Who Care

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Last night, Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 the Fort St. John Association for Community Living (FSJACL) chosen as the recipient of the 100 Women Who Cares financial infusion of $19,200.

The event held at the Lido Theatre was the largest attended event to date with over 190 members showing up to support the local community. The presenters at the event were chosen previously from a draw of 15.

The Northern Environmental Action Team, FSJ Friendship Society and FSJ Association for Community Living made presentations to the full audience by sharing who they are, what they do in the community and how financial help would help their organizations. After the presentations the members cast their $100 vote in favour of the charity they want to support.

With each member bringing $100 to the event, the total awarded to the chosen recipient last night was $19,200. This financial infusion can make an incredible difference for the organization receiving the funding.

The 100 Women Who Care started in 2017, as a group of local women who come together for one evening to help infuse financial help into local charities. At the event, the women listen to three nominated charities who present their stories to the women. By sharing who they are, what they are doing in the community, and why they deserve the support.

To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE 

