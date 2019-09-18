Fort St. John Association for Community Living’s Evening with the Stars

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Association for Community Living’s (FSJACL) Evening with the Stars and AGM is tomorrow night, Thursday, September 19, 2019.

Held at the Lido Theatre the event starts at 6:00 pm, a night of celebrating differences and recognizing talents along with personal achievements.

This is an evening where members of the FSJACL are awarded for their contributions to the association and the community.

The FSJACL plays a very important and integral roll in our community by providing support services and advocating for adults with developmental disabilities.

Some of the roles of the FSJCL include supportive services in day programs, residential setting programs, home-sharing programs, job placement programs and one on one support in independent living.

To view the FB page; CLICK HERE