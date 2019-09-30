Fort St John Curling Club looking for more players to start season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Curling Club is still looking for more curlers to sign up for league curling for the 2019-2020 season.

Curling Club General Manager, Trudy Mitchell, says they are in need of curlers to sign up for league curling in order to have enough before the season starts on October 8.

According to Mitchell, spots are needed to be filled within each league, and the Club is also hoping, this year, to attract more junior players.

To register is $125.00 for a membership and $300.00 for a league, with an additional $200.00 if you choose to sign up for more than one league.

The Ladies curling starts on October 8, the Mens curling starts on October 9, and the Mixed curling starts on October 10. All games start at 6:30 p.m.

The Curling Club is accepting registrations for all league curling until October 6.

For more information, you can call the Club at 250-785-2037 or email fsjcurlingclub@telus.net.