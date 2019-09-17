Fort St John Curling Club to hold early registration this Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This Friday, September 20, the Fort St. John Curling Club will be holding an early registration event for the 2019-2020 season.

​This event will give curlers and new members the opportunity to register for the season or the sign up as a new member and learn more about the Club.

During this event, wine, cheese & appetizers will be served to attendees.

​The new curling season starts October 8, so the Club is asking anyone who is interested in registering to register before that date.

​The Fort St. John Curling Club’s early registration event is taking place Friday, September 20 at 7:00 p.m. at the Curling Club.

​For more information, you can call the Club at 250-785-2037 or email fsjcurlingclub@telus.net.