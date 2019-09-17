Fort St John Curling Club to hold early registration this Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This Friday, September 20, the Fort St. John Curling Club will be holding an early registration event for the 2019-2020 season.
This event will give curlers and new members the opportunity to register for the season or the sign up as a new member and learn more about the Club.
During this event, wine, cheese & appetizers will be served to attendees.
The new curling season starts October 8, so the Club is asking anyone who is interested in registering to register before that date.
For more information, you can call the Club at 250-785-2037 or email fsjcurlingclub@telus.net.