12.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports Fort St John Curling Club to hold early registration this Friday
Sports

Fort St John Curling Club to hold early registration this Friday

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This Friday, September 20, the Fort St. John Curling Club will be holding an early registration event for the 2019-2020 season.

​This event will give curlers and new members the opportunity to register for the season or the sign up as a new member and learn more about the Club.

During this event, wine, cheese & appetizers will be served to attendees.

​The new curling season starts October 8, so the Club is asking anyone who is interested in registering to register before that date.

​The Fort St. John Curling Club’s early registration event is taking place Friday, September 20 at 7:00 p.m. at the Curling Club.

​For more information, you can call the Club at 250-785-2037 or email fsjcurlingclub@telus.net.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleWhere the party leaders are Wednesday
Next articleSuncor CEO says he’s not counting on oil risk premium after Saudi attacks

RECENT STORIES

Sports

NPSS Grizzlies Cross Country team kick off the fall athletics season

Samantha Stackhouse -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It’s Grizzly Season! The 2019 fall season kicked off with the Dawson Creek Sneak...
Read more
Sports

Lakepoint Golf & Country Club presents cheque to North Peace Mental Health Society

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Lakepoint Golf and Country Club made a special cheque presentation to the North Peace...
Read more
Sports

Participants from Peace Region bring home total of 27 medals from 2019 55+ B.C. Games

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 2019 55+ B.C. Games has wrapped up after four days in Kelowna. Around 65...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Taylor Council approves Breweries & Cannabis Bylaw

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Regular Council meeting on Monday, following three readings, Councillors gave final approval to a...

NPSS Grizzlies Cross Country team kick off the fall athletics season

District of Taylor Council approves revised Open Air Burning Bylaw

Liberals include ‘a lot of baloney’ while promoting record on child...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.