Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Fort St. John Federal Election office seeks election workers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In preparation for the Federal Election on October 21st, 2019, Elections Canada is hiring workers for poll station positions.

People interested in applying can do so online by clicking, HERE

The Fort St. John Federal Election office is located at, 10543 100th Street (across from the Government Court building). This office is responsible for the recruitment of election workers from Taylor north to Toad River.

The Election office staff also provide a special voting opportunity for residents that will not be in the area during the advance or general voting day, or they would like to vote in advance.

Identification is required to prove who and where you live. A current drivers licence with current address is sufficient, however, if your address is a postal box, you will need to provide an additional piece of ID with your current 911 address on it.

Attending the Election office during its hours of operation can provide you with the voting process and service.

The Election office is open;

  • Monday to Friday from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm
  • Saturday from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm
  • Sunday from 12 noon to 4:00 pm

 

Election News

