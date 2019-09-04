Fort St. John Fire Department kept busy in the early hours this morning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fire Department responded to three different calls in the early hours of Wednesday, September 4th, 2019.

5:15 am the department received a call of a vehicle on fire at the 8600 block of 100th Avenue and responded.

6:01 am the department received a call of a vehicle fire at the round-a-bout on the Airport Road and responded.

6:22 am received a report of a structure fire 109 Street and 107th Avenue and responded. Clean up continues at the house fire.

Chief Fred Burrows said in a comment this was all the information that can be provided at this time as the three incidents are currently under investigation.