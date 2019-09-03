Fort St John Fire Department releases Stats for August 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department has released its Stats for August 2019 and for the Year-to-Date.

According to the Fire Department, for the month of August, they responded to 10 Motor Vehicle Incidents, 53 fire-related incidents, 18 medical incidents, and two police-related / other incidents.

The Motor Vehicle Incident category includes responding to incidents within the response area, fire-related includes Fires, Alarms, and Gas Leaks, medical incidents contains only medical response calls, and police-related / other incidents include helping assist RCMP or the public with rescue calls outside of regular duties.

In July, the Fort St. John Fire Department responded to 11 MVI’s, 24 fire-related incidents, 13 medical, and three police-related / other incidents.

For Year-to-Date statistics so far for 2019, the Fire Department responded to 87 MVI’s, 272 fire-related incidents, 85 medical incidents, and 45 police-related / other incidents.