11.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Fort St. John Fire Department remind Pedestrians to use caution
News

Fort St. John Fire Department remind Pedestrians to use caution

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fire Department is reminding pedestrians to practice safety on the road when walking to their destinations.

The Fire Department shared, September has been a dangerous month for pedestrians as there have been four separate collisions with pedestrians in the city of Fort St John.

Young pedestrians (children to the age of early twenties) are at the highest risk of incidents, shares the Fire Department. 

The following tips can increase your safety on the road;

  •  Stay off your phone: Distracted pedestrians get hit by cars.
  •  Use crosswalks: Don’t jaywalk. Drivers are conditioned to look for pedestrians at   crosswalks
  •  Be BRIGHT: Make yourself seen by wearing bright colours, reflective trim or a light.
  •  Make eye-contact: Look at the driver of the vehicle to make sure they actually see you.
  •  Wait for the vehicle to slow or stop before walking.
    * Remember, just because you have the right of way on a crosswalk does not mean the driver is paying attention and can see you. Right of way or not, the vehicle will win.

According to the Fort St. John Fire Department, they have responded to 8 motor vehicle collisions involving pedestrians since January 2019. A total of 11 pedestrians were injured; 2 sustained fatal injuries. Half of these collisions occurred in September 2019.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleCP NewsAlert: B.C. gets injunction against Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law
Next articleComment invited as proposed Haisla Nation LNG project enters regulatory process

RECENT STORIES

News

Local Paulette Flamond, recipient of the 2019 Indigenous Business Award of Distinction

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Paulette Flamond is this year's recipient of the 2019 Indigenous Business Award of Distinction...
Read more
Energy News

Comment invited as proposed Haisla Nation LNG project enters regulatory process

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER — The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada is inviting comment from the public and Indigenous groups until Oct. 20...
Read more
Energy News

CP NewsAlert: B.C. gets injunction against Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — A Federal Court judge has granted the British Columbia government a temporary injunction against an Alberta law that...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Energy News

CP NewsAlert: B.C. gets injunction against Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — A Federal Court judge has granted the British Columbia government a temporary injunction against an Alberta law that could have limited oil exports...

Season finale held over the weekend at Mower Mayhem Oval

Singh promises cross-Canada clean energy corridor as part of NDP’s climate...

Greens propose to broaden Canada Post mandate to help serve rural...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.