Fort St. John Fire Department remind Pedestrians to use caution

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fire Department is reminding pedestrians to practice safety on the road when walking to their destinations.

The Fire Department shared, September has been a dangerous month for pedestrians as there have been four separate collisions with pedestrians in the city of Fort St John.

Young pedestrians (children to the age of early twenties) are at the highest risk of incidents, shares the Fire Department.

The following tips can increase your safety on the road;

Stay off your phone: Distracted pedestrians get hit by cars.

Use crosswalks: Don’t jaywalk. Drivers are conditioned to look for pedestrians at crosswalks

Be BRIGHT: Make yourself seen by wearing bright colours, reflective trim or a light.

Make eye-contact: Look at the driver of the vehicle to make sure they actually see you.

Wait for the vehicle to slow or stop before walking.

* Remember, just because you have the right of way on a crosswalk does not mean the driver is paying attention and can see you. Right of way or not, the vehicle will win.

According to the Fort St. John Fire Department, they have responded to 8 motor vehicle collisions involving pedestrians since January 2019. A total of 11 pedestrians were injured; 2 sustained fatal injuries. Half of these collisions occurred in September 2019.

