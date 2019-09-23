12.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, September 23, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to call of a fire at a residence on 103 Avenue early Saturday morning. Source Fort St. John Fire Department
Home News Fort St John Fire Department responds to fire early Saturday morning
News

Fort St John Fire Department responds to fire early Saturday morning

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire during the early morning hours of Saturday, September 21.

According to Captain Marco D’Agostino, crews arrived on scene shortly after 2:00 a.m. to a single-story structure fire on 103 Avenue.

D’Agostino says the Fire Department was able to locate the fire in a kitchen suite in the basement, with a majority of the damage contained to the area of origin.

Despite containing the fire to the area, D’Agostino says the entire residence sustained significant smoke damage.

The sole occupant at the time of the fire was able to get out safely with their pets. The resident was then treated for smoke inhalation at the Fort St. John Hospital.

According to D’Agostino, the cause of the fire is still under investigation and is not considered suspicious.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP investigate vehicle collision with multi-residential property

RECENT STORIES

News

Grande Prairie RCMP investigate vehicle collision with multi-residential property

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating an incident involving a vehicle and a multi-residential property. At approximately...
Read more
News

BC Government issues $3.5 million in funding to deal with overdose crisis

Scott Brooks -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia has announced that it will be providing communities with more funding...
Read more
News

STARS Air Ambulance seeking support to renew helicopter fleet

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - STARS Air Ambulance is seeking support to renew its aging helicopter fleet. STARS President and CEO,...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Baloney Meter: Singh says the Conservative tax cuts are only for...

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — "We know Andrew Scheer does not have the answer ... He will reduce taxes, yes, but for the richest, not for ordinary...

Registration now open at Taylor Curling Club

Grande Prairie RCMP charge two people following Search Warrant Execution

Where the party leaders are Tuesday

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.