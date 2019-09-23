Fort St John Fire Department responds to fire early Saturday morning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire during the early morning hours of Saturday, September 21.

According to Captain Marco D’Agostino, crews arrived on scene shortly after 2:00 a.m. to a single-story structure fire on 103 Avenue.

D’Agostino says the Fire Department was able to locate the fire in a kitchen suite in the basement, with a majority of the damage contained to the area of origin.

Despite containing the fire to the area, D’Agostino says the entire residence sustained significant smoke damage.

The sole occupant at the time of the fire was able to get out safely with their pets. The resident was then treated for smoke inhalation at the Fort St. John Hospital.

According to D’Agostino, the cause of the fire is still under investigation and is not considered suspicious.