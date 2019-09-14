Fort St John Flyers release Training Camp and Exhibition Series Schedules

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Senior Flyers has announced their Training Camp and Exhibition Series Games schedule for the 2019-2020 season.

The first Flyers Training Camp is taking place on Monday, September 30 at 7:45 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Here is the full Training Camp schedule:

September 30 – 7:45 p.m. – North Peace Arena

October 2 – 9:15 p.m. – North Peace Arena

October 7 – 7:45 p.m. – North Peace Arena

October 9 – 9:15 p.m. – North Peace Arena

October 16 – 9:15 p.m. – North Peace Arena

For anyone who is interested in trying out for the Flyers, they are being asked to call General Manager Lee Hartman at 250-261-9865 in advance to ensure they are registered and insured.

It is also to note that a CSA approved helmet with a half visor is mandatory.

The first game of the Exhibition Series is a home game on October 19 as the Flyers host the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

The second game of the Exhibition Series is on October 20 in Dawson Creek with the game starting at 8:00 p.m. at the Memorial Arena.