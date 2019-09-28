Fort St John Huskies fall to Dawson Creek Junior Canucks on Friday night

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were down the Alaska Highway on Friday night as they took on the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks.

At 4:28 into the game, the Huskies took the lead as Nick Loewen would score a goal, with assists by Alex Nimmo and Jared Loewen, making the score 1-0 over the Canucks.

But things would quickly change as Dawson Creek would start taking on the home advantage by scoring some goals, eventually taking the lead of 3-1 over the Pups by the end of the first period.

Despite a number of power play opportunities and having a higher amount of shots on goal in the following two periods, the Huskies were unable to shoot the puck past the Canucks goalie throughout the rest of the night, making the final score 3-1 for Dawson Creek.

Overall, the final shots on goal was 20-6 for the Huskies.

Up next, the Huskies will have their home opener on Saturday, September 28, as they host the Sexsmith Vipers. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.