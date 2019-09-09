Fort St John Huskies prepare for upcoming season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are currently in the process of preparing for the start of the upcoming 2019-2020 North West Junior Hockey League season.

On August 30 to September 1, the Huskies held their Main Camp at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

Huskies Head Coach, Todd Alexander, says the Main Camp went well and was one of the better camps he has seen compared to previous years.

Alexander describes this year’s camp as being a “deeper camp”.

“Camp was really well. To previous camps, this is probably one of the deeper camps, we don’t have a big turnover this year but there’s still spots there to pick guys up to help us improve. We’re always looking to improve no matter what we do.”

When it comes to looking ahead to the new season, Alexander says the team, like in previous seasons, will continue to take each game step-by-step and focus on improving their game without focusing too hard on the competition.

This weekend, before the start of the regular season, the Huskies will be taking part in an NWJHL Exhibition Series as they host the Cold Lake Junior B Ice.

Both games will be taking place on September 14 at 8:00 p.m. and September 15 at 12:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Admission for the Exhibition Series is by donation.

The Huskies’ first game of the regular season will be on the road to Grande Prairie on September 20 as they take on the JDA County Kings, while their first home game will be on September 28 as they host the Sexsmith Vipers at the North Peace Arena.

To see the full regular season schedule, you can visit the NWJHL’s website.