Sports

Fort St John Huskies to host Exhibition Series September 14 & 15 at North Peace Arena

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Before the start of the regular 2019-2020 season, the Fort St. John Huskies will be host to an NWJHL Exhibition Series.

As part of the Exhibition Series, the Huskies will be hosting two games as they take on the Cold Lake Junior B Ice.

Both games will be taking place on September 14 at 8:00 p.m. and September 15 at 12:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Admission for the Exhibition Series is by donation.

The Huskies’ first game of the regular season will be on the road to Grande Prairie on September 20 as they take on the JDA County Kings.

The second game of the season for the Pups will be in Dawson Creek on September 27 as they take on their Alaska Highway rivals the Junior Canucks.

The first home game for the Huskies will be on September 28 as they host the Sexsmith Vipers at the North Peace Arena.

To see the full regular season schedule, you can visit the NWJHL’s website.

