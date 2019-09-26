2.8 C
Thursday, September 26, 2019
The FSJ huskies will be in Dawson Creek on Friday night to take on the Junior Canucks.
Fort St. John Huskies to play Dawson Creek and Sexsmith this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be closer to home this weekend during their second week of the 2019-2020 NWJHL regular season.

On Friday night, September 27, the Huskies will be in Dawson Creek as they take on their Alaska Highway rivals the Junior Canucks.

Currently, the Canucks are leading in the NWJHL standings as they have played two games and managed to win both.

Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the Memorial Arena.

Then on Saturday, the Huskies will be home for their first game of the regular season as they host the Sexsmith Vipers.

The Vipers have so far played two games, having won one and lost one.

Game time is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Last weekend, the Huskies started off the season with a win on the road in Grande Prairie as they beat the JDA County Kings 4-2.

