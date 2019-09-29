Fort St John Huskies win Saturday night home opener over Sexsmith Vipers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were at the North Peace Arena on Saturday night for their home opener as they hosted the Sexsmith Vipers.

At 8:37 into the game, the Vipers would score the first goal making it 1-0 over the Huskies.

Then at 8:37 remaining in the first frame, Nick Loewen would score on the Vipers in a power play, with assists from Connor Kindrat and Jared Loewen, making the score tied at one apiece.

To finish off the period, at 1:35 remaining, Sexsmith would score making it 2-1 over the Huskies.

Although, the next goal would not come until near the very end of the second period as the Vipers would score another one on the Pups with 35 seconds remaining. This would increase Sexsmith’s lead 3-1.

Then in period three, things would start to turn around for the Huskies.

At 3:41 into the third frame, Connor Kindrat would score on a power play, with an assist from Jeridyn Loewen, making the score 3-2 behind the Vipers.

Then at 5:59 into the period, Nick Loewen would score a goal, with assists from Gary Loewen and Jared Loewen, making the score tied at three apiece.

Then the next Huskies goal would come at 8:20 into the frame as Aiden Tegart would score one on the Vipers with an assist by Jeridyn Loewen, taking the lead of 4-3.

To finish off the night, at 5:11 remaining, Dean Whitcomb would score a goal on Sexsmith, with a double assist from Cayden Frenette and Connor Kindrat, making it a final score of 5-3 over the Vipers.

Up next, the Huskies will be on the road to Sexsmith, on October 4, to once again take on the Vipers. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the Sexsmith Arena.