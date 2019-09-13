18.6 C
The Fort St. John Family Practice Associates Clinic has announced the appointment of two new doctors, Dr. Husband and Dr. Wilkie, to its clinic. Source Facebook
Fort St John Medical Clinic welcomes two new physicians

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Family Practice Associates Clinic has announced the appointment of two new doctors to its clinic.

Joining the Clinic team is Dr. Husband and Dr. Wilkie.

According to the Clinic’s Facebook post, Dr. Husband has taken over the practice of Dr. Nobar and she has resumed care for all of his patients.

Dr. Wilkie will be sharing the practice of Dr. Boudreau, who is currently on a year-long educational leave.

The Clinic says, unfortunately, both of these medical practices are full so they are not accepting any new patients at this time.

Although, the Clinic says it is welcoming patients of Dr. Nobar and Dr. Boudreau to call or come into the clinic to book an appointment to see Dr. Husband or Dr. Wilkie for their medical needs.

The Clinic would like to remind patients that no one will be without a family doctor.

Scott Brooks
