Fort St John RCMP investigate theft from local auction yard
News

Fort St John RCMP investigate theft from local auction yard

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a theft that occurred on September 7 from the Short Busche Auction yard.

According to RCMP, the theft occurred sometime between September 6, at 8:00 p.m. and September 7, at 9:00 a.m.

The items are described as:

Item 1:

  • 2012 Polaris Razor 900
  • Black in colour with yellow/green markings

Item 2:

  • Sony 450w Mini HI-FI Component System #LBT-DJ2i

The Fort St. John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information in this matter to contact them at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
