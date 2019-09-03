16.8 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, September 3, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Fort St John RCMP look to identify suspect wanted in connection to...
News

Fort St John RCMP look to identify suspect wanted in connection to break-and-enter

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a break-and-enter.

Posted as a tweet on the Fort St. John RCMP Twitter account, the RCMP are looking for a man wanted in connection to a break-and-enter.

In the photo, the man is seen wearing a black jacket with a hood over his head and is seen with a dark coloured GMC or Chevy pick-up truck.

According to RCMP, the license plate number seen in the photo has been deemed as “a dead-end” as it is unattached at this time.

Police say the investigation is on-going and no further details are available at this time.

If you can identify the man in the photo, you are being asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleBack to a School with a Flash
Next articleGrande Prairie RCMP warns public of bit coin scams

RECENT STORIES

News

Western Alberta District RCMP Rural Crime Reduction Unit charge armed robbery suspects

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Western Alberta District RCMP Rural Crime Reduction Unit has charged suspects in connection to...
Read more
News

Last day to take part in Ministry of Transportation survey

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Today, September 3, is the last day to take part in the B.C. Ministry...
Read more
News

French Immersion has seen an increase in enrollment

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A recent report by Canadian Parents for French British Columbia and Yukon shares the enrollment in...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St John RCMP look to identify suspect wanted in connection...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to...

Back to a School with a Flash

Fort St John Huskies to host Exhibition Series September 14 &...

DGS Astro Paving Block Party Saturday, September 7th, 2019

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.