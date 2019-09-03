Fort St John RCMP look to identify suspect wanted in connection to break-and-enter

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a break-and-enter.

Posted as a tweet on the Fort St. John RCMP Twitter account, the RCMP are looking for a man wanted in connection to a break-and-enter.

In the photo, the man is seen wearing a black jacket with a hood over his head and is seen with a dark coloured GMC or Chevy pick-up truck.

According to RCMP, the license plate number seen in the photo has been deemed as “a dead-end” as it is unattached at this time.

This guy is a suspect in a local break and enter. Help us identify him before he has a chance to break into your house! pic.twitter.com/B3EAtmUdfM — Fort St John RCMP (@FortStJohnRCMP) September 3, 2019

Police say the investigation is on-going and no further details are available at this time.

If you can identify the man in the photo, you are being asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.