Fort St John RCMP looking to return found item to rightful owner

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in returning a found item to its rightful owner.

On September 15, the RCMP say they received a call for an abandon Honda three-wheeler that was located near 10306 102nd Street.

If this is yours, the RCMP are requesting that you contact them and provide a description of the colour, serial number or any other form of proof of ownership.

If you have any information in this matter, you are being asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-7100 or by visiting the Fort St. John Detachment on 100 Street.