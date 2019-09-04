Fort St. John RCMP remind drivers to slow down with school back in session

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – RCMP are reminding everyone that drives a vehicle that it is a busy time of year with back to school and to slow down when driving.

The Fort St John RCMP shared they are taking the opportunity to remind everyone this is a busy time of year as parents are in a rush to get their kids to school on time and get themselves to work. Kids are racing to school with toast in hand so they are not late and the rural driver now has a big yellow bus on the road slowing them down on the way to work. The best way to deal with all of this is to slow down, not leave everything to the last minute and add a little more time to your schedule!

The RCMP are encouraging drivers to review the penalties for speeding in school zones and passing school buses might just save you a couple of bucks and maybe even a life. The RCMP ask, how many times have you had that close call where you have thought to yourself, even a split second more or less and it could have been a collision or the police might have been involved. They call this a ‘What was I thinking,’ moment.

Did you know;