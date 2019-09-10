Fort St. John RCMP says aggressive panhandler is in custody

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP tweeted on Tuesday, as a result of numerous complaints regarding an aggressive panhandler named ‘Neal’ is now in custody.

The tweets said that an RCMP member put together a comprehensive court package and Neal had remanded into custody.

As a result of numerous complaints regarding an aggressive pan handler known as "Neil", one of our officers put a comprehensive court package together and he has been remanded into custody. — Fort St John RCMP (@FortStJohnRCMP) September 10, 2019

Neal Apsassin is currently in custody as he has been charged with two counts of Mischief of $5000.00 or under. The charges come from incidents on July, 12th, 2019 and the second on August 19th, 2019.

Apsassin is due back in court on Thursday, September 12th, 2019, at 9:30 am.

We just put the "Neil" info out as several people have commented that they have not seen him out on the streets lately. #YXJ #Safestreets — Fort St John RCMP (@FortStJohnRCMP) September 10, 2019

Apsassin is known on social media due to his approach in panhandling and asking for $10, according to local chat groups, a FB group was made in light of his actions.

To view the criminal file; CLICK HERE

To view the FB Group; CLICK HERE