7.3 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 5, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Fort St. John RCMP update images on 'Break and Enter' investigation
News

Fort St. John RCMP update images on ‘Break and Enter’ investigation

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – RCMP have updated information on a recent rural break and enter with images of a car and a better image of the suspect.

Police shared on their Twitter account the car in the image may have been casing the residence prior to the break-in and may have had Alberta licence plates.

A better image of the suspect was supplied by the RCMP that they are looking to identify.

The Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect wanted in connection to a break-and-enter.

According to RCMP, the license plate number seen in the photo has been deemed as ‘a dead-end’ as it is unattached at this time.

If you have any information regarding this investigation or recognize the vehicle or suspect call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleNo longer the ‘rich kids on the block:’ Alberta finance minister sells restraint 
Next articleSaguaro Resources Inc has contained well-site blow out

RECENT STORIES

News

Saguaro Resources Inc has contained well-site blow out

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Saguaro Resources Inc updated the well-site blow out incident was brought under control September...
Read more
News

Canfor announces further curtailments for Taylor Pulp Mill

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - Canfor has announced that it will be extending curtailments at its Taylor Pulp Mill until the...
Read more
News

Province to invest $8.87 million in mental health support for students

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has announced that it will be making investments to enhance mental...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Province to invest $8.87 million in mental health support for students

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has announced that it will be making investments to enhance mental health wellness supports and programs...

Tryouts begin this week for NPSS Grizzlies

Taylor Council passes third reading of Bylaw to allow Breweries &...

District of Taylor gives three readings for revised Open Air Burning...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.