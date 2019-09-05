Fort St. John RCMP update images on ‘Break and Enter’ investigation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – RCMP have updated information on a recent rural break and enter with images of a car and a better image of the suspect.

Police shared on their Twitter account the car in the image may have been casing the residence prior to the break-in and may have had Alberta licence plates.

A better image of the suspect was supplied by the RCMP that they are looking to identify.

The Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect wanted in connection to a break-and-enter.

According to RCMP, the license plate number seen in the photo has been deemed as ‘a dead-end’ as it is unattached at this time.

If you have any information regarding this investigation or recognize the vehicle or suspect call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.