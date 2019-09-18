Fort St. John Women’s Soccer League to hold AGM on September 25

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Women’s Soccer League will be holding an Annual General Meeting on September 25.

According to Melissa Stowe, of the Women’s Soccer League, the AGM is an opportunity for prospective members to find out what the League is about and to learn about plans for the upcoming season.

For those interested in playing for the fall/winter season, registration is currently open until September 30 with a cost of $175.00 per player.

Stowe says late registrations will be accepted from October 1 to the 7 with an additional fee of $50.00.

The fall/winter season will start on October 18 and run until February 20, 2020, with tournaments taking place from November 1 to the 3 and February 28 to March 1.

Registration can be made online through the League’s website or dropped off at the mailbox located at 9615 – 96 Avenue.

Registration forms can also be sent by email to fsjwsl@gmail.com.

The Fort St. John Women’s Soccer League Annual General Meeting is taking place September 25 at 7:00 p.m. at the Fieldhouse on 96 Avenue.