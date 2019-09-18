7.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports Fort St. John Women’s Soccer League to hold AGM on September 25
Sports

Fort St. John Women’s Soccer League to hold AGM on September 25

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Women’s Soccer League will be holding an Annual General Meeting on September 25.

According to Melissa Stowe, of the Women’s Soccer League, the AGM is an opportunity for prospective members to find out what the League is about and to learn about plans for the upcoming season.

For those interested in playing for the fall/winter season, registration is currently open until September 30 with a cost of $175.00 per player.

Stowe says late registrations will be accepted from October 1 to the 7 with an additional fee of $50.00.

The fall/winter season will start on October 18 and run until February 20, 2020, with tournaments taking place from November 1 to the 3 and February 28 to March 1.

Registration can be made online through the League’s website or dropped off at the mailbox located at 9615 – 96 Avenue.

Registration forms can also be sent by email to fsjwsl@gmail.com.

The Fort St. John Women’s Soccer League Annual General Meeting is taking place September 25 at 7:00 p.m. at the Fieldhouse on 96 Avenue.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleWhere the party leaders are Thursday
Next articleOil price drops for 2nd day as Saudi crude output recovers

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Fort St John Curling Club to hold early registration this Friday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This Friday, September 20, the Fort St. John Curling Club will be holding an...
Read more
Sports

NPSS Grizzlies Cross Country team kick off the fall athletics season

Samantha Stackhouse -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It’s Grizzly Season! The 2019 fall season kicked off with the Dawson Creek Sneak...
Read more
Sports

Lakepoint Golf & Country Club presents cheque to North Peace Mental Health Society

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Lakepoint Golf and Country Club made a special cheque presentation to the North Peace...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Where the party leaders are Thursday

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Thursday, Sept. 19. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released.   Liberal Leader...

BC Hydro provides media with tour of Site C Project

9th Annual United Way – Fire Truck Pull was a success

Send pipeline fights right to Supreme Court: Scheer

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.