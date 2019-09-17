Found dirt bike

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – RCMP received a report of an abandoned dirt bike.

On August 30, 2019, the Fort St John RCMP received a report of a dirt bike that was found in the ditch along the Alaska HWY near Northern Lights Dr (East Bypass Road).

The bike, a Baja Motorsport, was out of fuel and appeared to be in working condition. If this is yours, please contact police with colour, serial number or any other form of proof of ownership.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have information in this matter to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.