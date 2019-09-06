19.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 6, 2019
Fourth Annual Battle of the Peace takes place September 22 in Farmington
Sports

Fourth Annual Battle of the Peace takes place September 22 in Farmington

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fourth Annual Battle of the Peace Tournament is taking place September 22 in Farmington.

The Battle of the Peace is a one-day, two-round Professional Disc Golf Association tournament and this year, it will be a PDGA C-tier event.

According to Clint Warkentin, of the FSJ Disc Sports Club, players from the clubs of Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, and Grande Prairie come together to compete in this Tournament on a temporary course which is located on neutral grounds.

Warkentin says they set up a temporary course on neutral grounds in order to prevent any team from having a home-field advantage.

Also taking part in this year’s Tournament will be 2018 World Champion Disc Golfer, Gregg Barsby during his Peace Region Tour.

Additional games in the Tournament will include Ace Pot, Poker Run, and Ring of Fire.

Registration Fees for the Battle of the Peace range from $35.00 to $60.00, depending on the playing division and PDGA membership status.

You can register online or in-person at the Northern Toy Box or at the FSJ Chiropractic Clinic.

The Fourth Annual Battle of the Peace Tournament takes place Sunday, September 22 at the Farmington Fairways.

For more information, you can call Tournament Director, Daniel Martin, at 780-803-5537.

Scott Brooks
