Fourth Annual Battle of the Peace this Sunday in Farmington

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fourth Annual Battle of the Peace Tournament is taking place this weekend, September 22, in Farmington.

The Battle of the Peace is a one-day, two-round Professional Disc Golf Association tournament and this year, it will be a PDGA C-tier event.

According to Clint Warkentin, of the FSJ Disc Sports Club, players from the clubs of Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, and Grande Prairie come together to compete in this Tournament on a temporary course which is located on neutral grounds.

Warkentin says they set up a temporary course on neutral grounds in order to prevent any team from having a home-field advantage.

Also taking part in this year’s Tournament will be 2018 World Champion Disc Golfer, Gregg Barsby during his Peace Region Tour.

Additional games in the Tournament will include Ace Pot, Poker Run, and Ring of Fire.

The Fourth Annual Battle of the Peace Tournament takes place Sunday, September 22 at the Farmington Fairways.