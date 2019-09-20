13.2 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 20, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports Fourth Annual Battle of the Peace this Sunday in Farmington
Sports

Fourth Annual Battle of the Peace this Sunday in Farmington

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fourth Annual Battle of the Peace Tournament is taking place this weekend, September 22, in Farmington.

The Battle of the Peace is a one-day, two-round Professional Disc Golf Association tournament and this year, it will be a PDGA C-tier event.

According to Clint Warkentin, of the FSJ Disc Sports Club, players from the clubs of Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, and Grande Prairie come together to compete in this Tournament on a temporary course which is located on neutral grounds.

Warkentin says they set up a temporary course on neutral grounds in order to prevent any team from having a home-field advantage.

Also taking part in this year’s Tournament will be 2018 World Champion Disc Golfer, Gregg Barsby during his Peace Region Tour.

Additional games in the Tournament will include Ace Pot, Poker Run, and Ring of Fire.

The Fourth Annual Battle of the Peace Tournament takes place Sunday, September 22 at the Farmington Fairways.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articlePromise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail
Next articleOntario Liberal leadership candidates weigh in on Trudeau blackface scandal

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Girl’s Ice Hockey Weekend October 5 at North Peace Arena

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In participation with the City of Fort St. John, the North Peace Eagles, and...
Read more
Sports

Peace Region figure skating fans to see one of Moir and Virtue’s final skates together at ‘Rock the Rink’

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the announcement of Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue’s retirement, Peace Region figure skating...
Read more
Sports

Trackers off to Whitecourt this weekend for four-game Exhibition Series

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road this weekend for an...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Weather Network predicts warmer than normal fall temperatures

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Weather Network is predicting temperatures will continue to trend higher than usual this fall season. Kelly Sonnenberg, Meteorologist with...

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh highlights pledge for universal drug coverage

Trudeau pledges tougher gun control as he tries to get campaign...

California promises fight to keep auto emission authority

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.