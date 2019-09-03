22.2 C
Tuesday, September 3, 2019
French Immersion has seen an increase in enrollment

Avatar Tracy Teves

VANCOUVER, B.C. – A recent report by Canadian Parents for French British Columbia and Yukon shares the enrollment in French Immersion has increased over the past 21 consecutive years.

*As of the 2018-2019 school year, 53,995 students were enrolled in French immersion across BC or 9.49% of the entire student body.

According to Stats Canada, Canadians who speak both French and English earn, on average, 10 percent more, and have a lower unemployment rate, compared to Canadians who only speak one of our two Official Languages.

There are also cognitive developmental benefits of learning an additional language, such as: stronger listening skills, improved focus and concentration, increased ability to understand complex problems and higher tolerance, insight and understanding of other cultures.

“Today we celebrate the strength and resilience of our multicultural and multilingual society. The continued growth of French immersion is a wonderful extension and reflection of our cultural heritage,” added Glyn Lewis, Executive Director of Canadian Parents for French BC & YK.

To view the report; CLICK HERE 

