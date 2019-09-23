7.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, September 23, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election From the mouths of babes: Green ads featuring youngsters strike new chord
Election

From the mouths of babes: Green ads featuring youngsters strike new chord

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Elizabeth May’s Green party is turning its federal campaign into something of a children’s crusade.

The party is introducing a batch of video advertisements — in English and French — that feature fresh-faced kids brandishing signs with thought-provoking messages.

In one ad, youngsters and babies hold large cards with handwritten words uttered by their parents over the years.

Reads one sign, “If you don’t play nice with others, you won’t have any friends.”

The tag line says, “Our kids know how to act, so should our leaders.”

The party says the idea is to hold national leaders to the standards expected of children, while striking a more positive chord with voters by avoiding attacks on rivals.

Dan Turcotte, Green candidate for the Toronto riding of Don Valley East, wrote and directed the campaign with feedback from May. The communications strategist and commercial director teaches ad production to college students.

“People are tired of political parties bashing each other without offering any real alternative,” said Turcotte, whose baby daughter appears in one ad. “When I tried to determine how to explain this frustration to my four-year-old nephew, it clicked.”

In a second, slightly edgier ad, teens with cards sarcastically address leaders who are ignoring the next generation.

“No biggie if crops start failing … I hate vegetables anyway,” reads one set of cards.

A final ad features May and a group of Green candidates in a bid to dispel the notion the Greens are a one-issue or one-person party.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleBattleground Ontario: Trudeau, Scheer hope Golden Horseshoe proves lucky

RECENT STORIES

Election

Battleground Ontario: Trudeau, Scheer hope Golden Horseshoe proves lucky

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — Ontario: A place to take a stand, a place to grow your votes. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and...
Read more
Election

Liberals pay extra attention to seat held by Poilievre, the Tories’ agitator

Canadian Press -
GREELY, Ont. — The battle for a semi-rural riding south of Ottawa has all the makings of something personal for...
Read more
Election

Federal civil servants warned to watch online posts in ‘caretaker’ guidelines

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The country's top civil servant is sending a stern warning to government workers as part of his...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Energy News

‘We’re ready for them:’ Texans see opportunity in western Canadian malaise

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — The brochure's cover has the Texas flag as a backdrop and shows an arrow pointing from Alberta to the Lone Star State. "Arrowstar Realty invites you to...

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh tells Quebec television audience he shares province’s...

Where the party leaders are Monday

Promise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.