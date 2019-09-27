2 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 27, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election From Victoria to Montreal, climate marches dominate federal campaign Friday
Election

From Victoria to Montreal, climate marches dominate federal campaign Friday

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Climate change will dominate the federal election campaign today, with most of the leaders joining marches demanding cuts to greenhouse-gas emissions.

The exception is Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, who’s spending the day in the suburbs of Vancouver for an announcement and campaign stops with candidates in Maple Ridge and Richmond, but not marching anywhere.

Justin Trudeau and Elizabeth May are in Montreal, along with teenaged Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Thunberg is marching in Montreal’s climate strike, which is likely to be Canada’s biggest.

Trudeau could face criticism there over his Liberal government’s spending billions of dollars to buy an oil pipeline project while the Liberals present themselves as Canada’s best choice for environmental policy.

The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh is spending a fourth straight day in British Columbia, beginning with an announcement on coast protection in Ladysmith, on Vancouver Island, before heading to a climate march in Victoria.

People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier is campaigning at home in Quebec’s Beauce region, where he’s striving to keep his seat after breaking away from the Conservatives last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleNDP names candidate for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies

RECENT STORIES

Election

NDP names candidate for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The NDP Party has selected a candidate to represent Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies in...
Read more
Election

Greens wouldn’t prop up minority government that backs pipelines: May

Canadian Press -
MONTREAL — On the eve of a major climate march in Montreal, the Green party warned that it would...
Read more
Election

Where the party leaders are Friday

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Friday, Sept. 27. All times are local. Will be updated...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Where the party leaders are Friday

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Friday, Sept. 27. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released.   Liberal Leader...

New Head Coach welcomed to Inconnu Swim Club

Changes to third-party group behaviour shows power of new advertising rules

City of Fort St. John to hold Annual Tax Sale on...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.