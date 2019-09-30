Galaxy Gazing hosted by Northern Environmental Action Team

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The second Galaxy Gazing Event hosted by the Northern Environmental Action Team, offered by Bruce Kosugi, a local astronomy aficionado is taking place this week.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 at 7:30 pm (cloud dates Oct. 3, 2019) you can learn about constellations in the northern hemisphere.

There will be instruction on how to best view the night sky and how humans impact how they see the world around them.

Galaxy Gazing is a family-friendly event. Tickets for adults are $10 ticket and free children 16 years of age and younger. Spaces are limited to 15 people.

Participants are encouraged to bring binoculars or a telescope if they have one as we will be gazing from the back deck.

