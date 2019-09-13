18.6 C
Friday, September 13, 2019
News

Garage Sale Fundraiser this weekend for Abbeyfield Houses

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This weekend is the Garage Sale Fundraiser in support of local Abbeyfield Houses, senior care homes.

Friday, September 13th and Saturday, September 14th, 2019,  from 9 am – 8 pm. The Garage Sale Fundraiser will be located at; 8136 – 96th Street, Fort St. John.

The goal for this sale is to raise $1000 with all proceeds going to Abbeyfield Houses.

The organizer, Ann shares, a thank you to all of those that donated ice things for the sale. We try to keep the sale prices friendly.

 

Election News

