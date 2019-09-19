17.8 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 19, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
North Peace Eagles Hockey team. Source Facebook
Home Sports Girl's Ice Hockey Weekend October 5 at North Peace Arena
Sports

Girl’s Ice Hockey Weekend October 5 at North Peace Arena

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In participation with the City of Fort St. John, the North Peace Eagles, and Hockey Canada, Engage Sport North will be hosting a free ‘try-it’ event to celebrate the International Ice Hockey Federation Girl’s Ice Hockey Weekend on October 5.

The event will give participants the opportunity to work with the coaches from the North Peace Eagles to give hockey a try and have an opportunity to win some great prizes.

For this event, there will be two sessions for different age groups, with a session for Ages 4-14 taking place from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Ages 15 plus taking place from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

It is to note that participants aged 14 and under will require full Hockey gear and participants aged 15 plus will require a minimum for skates, gloves, stick and a helmet with a cage.

The Girl’s Ice Hockey Weekend is taking place October 5 at the North Peace Arena.

For more information, you can contact Chantiel Drschiwiski at 250-401-8080.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleWhere the party leaders are Friday
Next articleCalifornia promises fight to keep auto emission authority

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Peace Region figure skating fans to see one of Moir and Virtue’s final skates together at ‘Rock the Rink’

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the announcement of Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue’s retirement, Peace Region figure skating...
Read more
Sports

Trackers off to Whitecourt this weekend for four-game Exhibition Series

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road this weekend for an...
Read more
Sports

More High School Rodeo Action scheduled for this weekend

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association will be holding another round of Rodeos...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Where the party leaders are Friday

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Friday, Sept. 20. All times are local. Will be updated as details are released.   Liberal Leader...

Five Things: Justin Trudeau’s trip-up track record

‘Unacceptable’: Comments from party leaders, candidates on Trudeau in blackface

Poor judgment but not a racist: Quebec’s political class weighs in...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.