Girl’s Ice Hockey Weekend October 5 at North Peace Arena

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In participation with the City of Fort St. John, the North Peace Eagles, and Hockey Canada, Engage Sport North will be hosting a free ‘try-it’ event to celebrate the International Ice Hockey Federation Girl’s Ice Hockey Weekend on October 5.

The event will give participants the opportunity to work with the coaches from the North Peace Eagles to give hockey a try and have an opportunity to win some great prizes.

For this event, there will be two sessions for different age groups, with a session for Ages 4-14 taking place from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Ages 15 plus taking place from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

It is to note that participants aged 14 and under will require full Hockey gear and participants aged 15 plus will require a minimum for skates, gloves, stick and a helmet with a cage.

The Girl’s Ice Hockey Weekend is taking place October 5 at the North Peace Arena.

For more information, you can contact Chantiel Drschiwiski at 250-401-8080.