‘Give it a Try Series’ for 55+ Games this October in Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In partnership with Zone 12 of the B.C. 55+ Games Society, the City of Fort St. John will be offering a ‘Give it a Try Series’ during the month of October.

This series is for people 55 and older who would like to try different sports that are featured on the B.C. Games for next year.

Games being offered during the free series will include a darts session, a swim session with stroke correction, and a badminton session.

The darts session is scheduled to take place on October 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Fort St. John Legion.

The swim session will be taking place on October 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the North Peace Leisure Pool.

The badminton session is scheduled to take place on October 27 from 6;30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Margaret Ma Murray Community School.

There is no registration required to attend any of these sessions.

For more information on the ‘Give it a Try Series’, you can contact the City of Fort St. John Recreation at 250-785-4592 or email recreation@fortstjohn.ca.