Grand Opening of Campaign Offices for Bob Zimmer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The public have been invited to join in the grand opening of the re-elect for Bob Zimmer, Conservative Candidate, offices.

This is a chance to meet with Zimmer, Conservative Candidate for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies and his campaign team.

Zimmer was elected to represent the Conservative party in 2011, 2015 and is now running for re-election in 2019.

Fort St. John Campaign Office Grand Opening

Monday, September 16, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m at 10230 100 Street

Prince George Campaign Office Grand Opening

Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m at 1905 Victoria Street

Dawson Creek Campaign Office Grand Opening

Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m at 1201 Alaska Avenue