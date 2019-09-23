11 C
Fort St. John
Monday, September 23, 2019
NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP charge two people following Search Warrant Execution

Avatar Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP have charged two people following a search warrant.

On the afternoon of Friday, September 20, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit attended a local residence to ensure a male was abiding by his court-appointed curfew.

According to RCMP, while there, members located a second male and a female in a vehicle on the property.

Police say an investigation revealed both were wanted on outstanding warrants and they were arrested without incident.  Subsequent to the arrests, CRU executed a search warrant on the vehicle.

As a result of the search warrant execution, police seized illegal drugs, weapons, including a firearm and ammunition, Canadian currency and an array of stolen property.

Charged is 37-year-old Orval Hayes of no fixed address and a 27-year-old female whose name will not be released at this time.

These matters are now before the court

Author

Scott Brooks
