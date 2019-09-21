18 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 20, 2019
NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction efforts result in arrests

Avatar Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – On September 5, at approximately 8:00 p.m., while conducting patrols, the Grande Prairie Crime Reduction Unit located a vehicle with a stolen licence plate.

According to RCMP, The CRU unit conducted a traffic stop and as a result of an investigation the driver and one passenger were arrested.

During the stop, police seized a small amount of methamphetamine, a loaded restricted firearm with a tampered serial number, $300.00 in counterfeit currency, two cans of bear spray, a machete, two throwing knives and an imitation firearm.

Charged was 38-year-old Patrick Edens of Red Deer with traffic Safety Act offences as well as a total of 11 Criminal Code offences. Edens appeared in court on September 9.

Also charged was a female youth with possession of a controlled substance. The female youth appeared in September 16.

