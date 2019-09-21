18 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 20, 2019
Grande Prairie RCMP investigate fatal collision

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – On September 18, at approximately 5:07 p.m., Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a single vehicle rollover on Highway 666, 5 km north of Grovedale.

Police say a pickup truck had rolled as a result of the incident. The 68-year-old male driver from Grovedale was declared deceased on scene.

Next of kin has been notified and the identity of the deceased will not be released.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

