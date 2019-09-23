11 C
Fort St. John
Monday, September 23, 2019
Grande Prairie RCMP investigate vehicle collision with multi-residential property

Avatar Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating an incident involving a vehicle and a multi-residential property.

At approximately 2:40 p.m. on Monday afternoon, RCMP say they responded to a complaint of a vehicle colliding with a multi-residential property on the west side of Grande Prairie.

According to Police, the driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene without incident and the vehicle caused extensive damaged to one residence.

Police say the residence was not occupied at the time of the collision.

The matter is still under investigation and charges are pending.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Avatar
Scott Brooks
