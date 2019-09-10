Grande Prairie RCMP on scene of collision on Highway 43 and Highway 2 – Road Blocked

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – As of 5:20 p.m. on September 9, Grande Prairie RCMP and emergency crews are on the scene of a single vehicle collision, involving a semi-truck with tanker trailer.

According to RCMP, preliminary information indicates the semi-tanker unit has tipped over, causing the roadway to be blocked. The driver of the semi unit has been treated on scene by EMS, with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP is reporting that the northbound lanes are currently blocked. A detour has been established, and traffic has been re-routed to 156 Avenue or Highway 43. All other lanes are operating as normal for now, however the southbound lanes will be blocked while clean-up crews safely attend to the tanker-trailers contents. There are no leaks to the tanker, which contains sour gas.

Motorists are asked to reroute as delays are expected to take several hours.